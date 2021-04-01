Ericsson Wins Awards

Ericsson has been presented with two awards at the MTN Global Sourcing and Supply Chain (GSSC) Annual Supplier Award Ceremony. Ericsson was recognised for its outstanding services and achievements with awards in two categories: Most Collaborative Supplier Award and Performance Excellence (Technology) Award.

The Most Collaborative Supplier Award (Technology) recognises the supplier that has been very responsive and supportive throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the Performance Excellence (Technology) Award recognises the supplier that has consistently delivered throughout 2020.

Vice President at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, Nicolas Blixell, said: “We remain committed to our customer promise and delivering on excellence to MTN. Though 2020 was a particularly challenging year globally, we are proud to have delivered best of class network and technology services and kept MTN customers securely connected, staying true to MTN’s strategy objectives.”

The awards, which were presented to honorees during a virtual ceremony held recently, added further credence to Ericsson’s dedication towards customer satisfaction.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

