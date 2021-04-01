Again, Lagos Extends Deadline for Filing of Individual Tax Returns

In furtherance of the commitment to continuously mitigate the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on taxpayers in Lagos State, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has extended filing on Individual Annual Tax Returns by an additional two weeks starting from April 1 to April 14, 2021.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act LFN 2004 as amended, all taxable person(s), including self-employed, employees, professionals, in Lagos State to file their individual annual tax returns for 2020 Year of Assessment.

According to the Executive Chairman, LIRS, Mr. Ayodele Subair, “statutorily, the filing of Individual Annual Tax Returns expires on March 31 of every fiscal year, and attracts penalties for defaulters. Taxpayers are thereby urged to take advantage of this extension to perform their civic obligation.

The extension of the deadline is in response to appeals made by taxpayers as well as an attempt to assuage the effect of the pandemic on the taxpayers and residents of Lagos State.”

