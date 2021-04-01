Advans Expands Operations, Targets MSMEs, Individuals

By Raheem Akingbolu

Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank has expanded its Nigeria market with the unveiling of a new Lagos office, thereby increasing access to its products for MSMEs and individuals in the country.

According to the management of the company, the Advans Group has banking services trusted by over a million clients in nine African and Asian countries.

In Nigeria, the bank started full operation in February 2013, and has built a strong client base and strong financial services experience, being able to answer to all the financial needs of micro, small and medium scale businesses.

Speaking on the bank’s expansion drive at the event in Lagos, recently, the Managing Director/CEO, Gaetan Debuchy, stated that the company was always excited to launch a new branch.

“Ikorodu branch is our 16th branch in Nigeria, and the 4th in Lagos. As we continue our network expansion in 2021, we plan to open 9 new branches! Our objectives are to be closer to businesses, serve more clients effectively, and have more positive impact on Nigerian businesses. I invite all business owners in and around Ikorodu to join us and experience our quality service,” he said.

Debuchy went on to say that customers are at core of all their innovative solutions, such as: affordable individual and group loans for up to N75m with flexible collateral requirements, savings and term deposits with very high interest rates, secure debit cards, a reliable mobile app, insurance, mobile tellers, cheques, and Agency banking services (in collaboration with over 200,000 Opay/Paga partner-agents across Nigeria).

Also at the event were the Advans Nigeria Board Chairman, Mr. Grégoire Danel Fedou, the Deputy CEO, Mr. Jean-Luc Nzoubou, as well as other members of the bank’s management committee.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

