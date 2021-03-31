Underwriter Supports SMEs, Launches Insurance Plan

By Ugo Aliogo

In line with the company’s strategy to grow Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) in the country, AXA Mansard Insurance PLC, a member of the AXA Group, has unveiled its ‘Business Insurance Plan in Lagos to serve Nigerians better.’.

A statement by Axa Mansard Insurance stated that the Business Insurance Plan (BIP) is a one-stop insurance solution that addresses the business risk exposures of small and medium enterprises.

It also stated that it is a pot-pourri of highly beneficial insurance risks management solutions bundled together which includes Business Content, Group Personal Accident, SME Life, Health Care, Public Liability, Optional Covers, Professional Indemnity, Comprehensive Motor, Stock and General Conditions.

It further stated that every business comes with a certain amount of risks, adding that although pitfalls and challenges cannot be avoided, “but they can also be mitigated with the proper precautions, planning, and Insurance coverage, “these risks and pitfalls are what the Business Insurance Plan seeks to address.”

The statement hinted that the BIP is available for purchase seamlessly on the company’s transaction website. www.axamansard.com. Purchases can also be made through sales agents and at any of our offices nationwide.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Kunle Ahmed stated, “Our aim is to deliver the appropriate solutions for small to medium enterprises at a competitive price. It is our expectation that this product will enable the SMEs hedge the risks they face and focus on strategizing and growing their businesses knowing that they are protected.

“With 17.4 million SMEs in Nigeria, the role they play in the growth and development cannot be overemphasized. They are a significant force in reducing unemployment and accelerating GDP growth. We are therefore very excited to be able to provide this innovative solution that ensures they continue to thrive.”

The Chief Client Officer, Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi stated that the driving force behind the development of the product is AXA’s purpose which is to “Act for human progress by protecting what matters.”

She added: “At AXA Mansard, we care about people and their businesses; therefore we constantly listen, think and innovate.”