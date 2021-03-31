NITDA Urges Telecoms Subscribers to Adopt Multiple Data Back-up Systems

By Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has advised telecommunications subscribers and other users of technology appliances to adopt multiple back-up approach to guarantee data protection.

The Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, NITDA, Mrs. Hadiza Umar, said in a statement, Wednesday that the agency was advising Nigerians on the need to back up their data for safety as the agency joins in celebrating the ‘World Back-up Day.’

The World Back-up Day (celebrated March 31 each year) originally began as ‘World Back-up Month.’ The event was initiated by a hard drive company (Maxtor), which was later acquired by Seagate Technology.

The statement read: “NITDA advises the public to adopt the following for data backup: Individuals can back up data daily to an external storage device like flash drive, memory card, hardDisk drive (HDD) or solid state drive (SSD), or cloud storage.

“Follow the 3/2/1 back-up rule with three copies of your data, two on different media types, and one remote copy (cloud storage). Be sure to back up your data regularly and encourage your family, friends, and colleagues to do the same.”

The agency said this year’s event is timely because reminders of data protection were needed more than ever due to the sudden global shift to work-from-home.

It added that the World Back-up Day aims to raise awareness concerning the role of data in human lives and consequently the importance of undertaking regular data backup.

It further added: “Data back-up is the process of keeping a clean second copy of any important digital content to guarantee availability; even when a computer crashes, cell phones or tablets get lost, data becomes corrupted, or gets destroyed by a virus.

“With Nigeria’s drive for a vibrant digital economy, which intends to encourage both public and private institutions to promote their services online, there is potential to generate a massive amount of data. Therefore, making a back-up copy of your valuable data can make all the difference when data loss or a compromise occurs.

“NITDA encourages the public to safely store back-up copies of all valuable data from servers, personal electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, and tablets regularly.”

