Merit Abode Launches 200 Housing Units at Mowe Ofada

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

In a bid to meet the housing needs of Nigerians, Meritabode Group, an established property development company in Lagos, has announced the launch of its 200 units of housing in Mowe Ofada.

The Head of Operations Mrs. Anyanso Duruaku Roseline made this known at a press conference on Friday 19th March 2021.

In a statement by the Sales Manager, Mr. Victor Igbenoba, the newly launched Sapphire Court, which is the first of its kind by MeritAbode is designed to cater to human housing needs as well as provide an opportunity for investors to secure multiple properties for sale.

He stated that “The product, which was birthed to respond to the increasing rental and housing demand of Nigerians, is set to deliver a top-tier experience to clients. While affordable housing has become the cover-up to providing sham houses, Sapphire Court offers a breath of fresh air in housing solutions. With private security, 24hours Solar power supply, parking space, fitness center, and medical facility to provide immediate care to residents, the Sapphire Court is designed to solve the major challenges of housing in Nigeria.”

In a statement, Managing Director of MeritAbode Group, Ofure Oseni stated that the drive behind Sapphire Court is to make quality and affordable shelter available with the recruitment of screened contractors. The initiative also offers realtors an avenue to make money from sales. Aside from buying homes, Oseni said there is also an investment opportunity for the first fifty investors who purchase a Sapphire Court property outrightly. This investment comes in form of a plot of land at any of Meritabode Group’s choicest locations.

With the affordability and structured payment plan of the Sapphire Court, she said “Investors get to drink from the well of comfort and smart investments.”

She concluded by saying that MeritAbode stays committed to bringing the dream of readily available and affordable housing to fruition. With other housing projects in the works to be announced later, it is only a matter of time before the housing deficit in Nigeria is a thing of the past.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

