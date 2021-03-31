Gunmen Kill Another Priest in Benue

By George Okoh

Gunmen suspected to be bandits yesterday attacked St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sai, Kastina-Ala Local Government Area in Benue State and killed the Catholic Priest, Reverend Fr. Ngugban Fanen.

According to a local source, the bandits stormed the church and started shooting at those in the church, including the priest, who was in the church house.

Some of the worshipers sustained bullet injuries, but the priest was unlucky and was killed in the process.

Meanwhile, the state police command has confirmed the incident.

According to a statement from the state police command, which was signed by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sewuese Anene, the priest corpse has been deposited at the General Hospital in Kastsina-Ala while a joint operation of police and other security agencies in the state are on the trail of the gunmen.

“We confirmed the attack on St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Aye-Twar village, Agu centre, Kastina-Ala LGA by bandits, where Fr. Nguban Fanen lost his life during the attack.

“The corpse has been deposited at the General Hospital in Kastsina-Ala while a joint operation of the police and other security agencies in the state is on the trail of the hoodlums,” the police said.

Also confirming the incident, the chairman of Katsina-Ala LGA, Mr. Alfred Atera, said the priest was killed in his resident.

Recently, gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked the state Governor, Samuel Ortom, in Tyo Mu in Makurdi LGA but he escaped narrowly.

