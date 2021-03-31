Fosla Academy Wins National Principals’ Cup Trophy

Fosla Academy Karishi, Abuja yesterday emerged champions of this year’s National Principals’ Cup finals held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The Sani Lulu boys defeated Christ Comprehensive College, Kaduna 2-0 in an entertaining final dominated by the FCT boys.

The Kaduna lads who started the game on a fast pace fizzled out midway in the first half as the Fosla boys took control of the game.

Tukura Joel struck twice in the 23rd and 24th minutes to swing victory to his side with their opponents finding it difficult to get penetrate the Fosla defence line.

The first stanza ended 2-0 in favour of Fosla and all efforts by the Kaduna boys to come back into the game in the second half was futile as the Karishi boys ran away with the trophy.

Speaking at the end of the encounter, Fosla Coach, Mary Godspower dedicated the victory to God and hard work. She said she was not surprised with the performance of the boys who lived up to the billing.

“We have worked hard to get this far and it would have been disappointing if we had failed to lift the trophy.

She thanked their Proprietor, Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi a former Nigeria Football Federation President for providing the platform for them to achieve the result.

“Our Proprietor was very supportive. He gave us both moral and financial support to make sure we excel,” the former Super Falcons player said.

Events were also held in table tennis, athletics with participants featuring in the relay races and high jump, long jump and other field events.

In the table tennis event, Timileyin Ajibade won the boys singles event while Saidat Akeem emerged champions in the girls singles. John Mathew and Samuel Boboye won the Boys Doubles event while the girls doubles was won by the pair of Saidat Akeem and Ayoola Kabira.

Present at the event were Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, Former FIFA Executive Committee member, Dr Amos Adamu, Former Director of Sports, Alhassan Yakmut, and former Principal’s Cup players Joseph Dosu and Tajudeen Disu.

