BAWA AND THE MORAL IMPERATIVE

I am yet to meet a domiciled Nigerian in some type of authority (in public and private sectors) that has verbally and openly showed this type of diction. See below: “We need to change our attitudes in Nigeria.” “I will continue to do what is right.” “We are in the habit of worshipping people that have money in the society, but never bother to ask questions about their source of income.” “The Commission under my watch will continue to abide by the rule of law. If anybody asks me to do anything contrary to my conscience or against the rule of law, I will resign my appointment.” The above words of moral imperative come from Abdulrasheed Bawa, the newly appointed chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).It is my hope that every Nigerian, regardless of where he or she lives, will take the time, and examine his or her conscience about these words. He reminds us that corruption is primarily a moral issue we are confronted with. Bawa tells us in a psychological manner that it is critically important that corruption be framed as a moral issue. In doing this he puts the onus on every Nigerian citizen to do the right thing, that is, support this cause with both expressions and actions. Bawa seems to be reminding us that a problem like corruption is so large that it could not be solved through law alone. But It must be solved in the homes and schools of every Nigerian in every community across our country. Bawa seems to be saying that corruption is neither a regional, tribal, ethnic, or partisan issue nor one of organisations versus individuals. It is, however, a concern that requires us to work together to achieve a goal greater than ourselves.

Bawa seems to be saying that we must redirect our efforts away from quarrel and toward collaborative action. Do not be surprised to see many Nigerians dismiss him and even put words and beliefs in his mind just to say, ” e de talk nonsense”. If truth be told the Nigerian collective are the real ones defending psychopathic leadership and sociopathic institutions. The psychology of Bawa will face the complex psychology of corruption within the entrenched diabolical leadership in Nigeria. On institutional grounds, one good side of his appointment in terms of his directorship and responsibility is that he should answer directly to the people through the President and the legislature. And must not be to the Nigeria Police and its leadership structure, historically known for its opaque, chaotic, and centralised environment. Bawa must not be part of any of that in terms of being subject to dependence, manipulations, and distractions. He is not an angel, but his words speak volumes philosophically, psychologically, ethically, spiritually, and emotionally. We can restructure regionally and economically all we want but as long as the Nigerian people are driven by feelings of religious corruption and emotional elements of “make I get my own first” the national yeyeism or idiocy continues. This is a first truly. Indeed, this is good. May the Good God/Allah always be your frontline image against the “god’ of Nigeria and his/her chaotic institutions. By the particularly good references of yours I noted here, potentially you have put your life on the line. In every socio-political atmosphere be it in idealistic America or Nigeria known for its traditional animistic practices and religious superstitions, important personages such as high executive leaders like you, quite honestly must always stay alert. For every cup of water and plate of food before you, look at it longingly as if you need a taster first. To some extent always draw boundaries and be extraordinarily critical and suspicious of anyone’s motives that comes around you. It matters not if they directly or indirectly played a part in terms of your ascension to your new position. I must add that for this unusual, corrective, ethical, and bold move by the President Muhammadu Buhari and his special advisers, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, and others they deserve our applause. Nigeria will get there institutionally and democratically.

Prof John Egbeazien Oshodi is an American-based Police/Prison Scientist and Forensic/Clinical/Legal Psychologist

