Bandits Kill Eight, Injure Four in Kaduna

By John Shiklam

Eight people have been killed, while four others were injured in the unending attacks by bandits on communities in Kaduna State.

The latest killings, according to a statement on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, took place in communities in Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru Local Government Areas of the state.

Aruwan said six of the victims lost their lives when the bandits shot at their vehicle, which somersaulted.

The statement said: “Eight people have been killed and four injured by armed bandits in separate attacks dotted across Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru Local Government Areas.

“These were outlined in reports made by security agencies to the Kaduna State Government.

“At Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun Local Government Area, armed bandits shot at a vehicle, which then somersaulted, leading to the deaths of six persons, and leaving four others injured.

“Those who lost their lives in the crash are listed as: Aisha Bello, Uwaliya Alhaji Shehu, Ramatu Sani, Muhammad Shehu, Aminu Ibrahim and Ibrahim Abdu.”

Aruwan added that those injured include Zainab Alhaji Usman, Surayya Bello,

Khalifa Sani and Ushe Sani.

The commissioner said: “In another incident, armed bandits attacked locals at Iburu in Kajuru LGA, and killed one Amos Yari.

“Furthermore, armed bandits invaded Hayin Kanwa village, Fatika district, Giwa LGA, and shot dead one Alhaji Sule, a businessman in the area, after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him.

“Governor Nasiru El-Rufai received the reports with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those slain, while sending condolences to their families. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.”

Killings and abductions by bandits seemed to have become a daily occurrence in the state despite efforts by security agencies to contain them.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

