Wema Bank leveraging Jumia logistics service for nationwide delivery

Customers in this age of technology advancement are dynamic and spoiled for choice, as numerous brands jostle for their attention and patronage. To command wallet share and improve retention for brand loyalty, it is important that product manufacturers and handlers are consumer driven, understand customer dynamics and reach them with the right product, in the right place and at the right time.

In recent years, ecommerce and its accompanying delivery service apparatus have sparked a fast growing sales trend and real time last mile delivery in Nigeria. To maintain relevance, small and big brands are utilizing available ecommerce platforms and logistics services to meet the daily demands and expectations of their customers.

In the league of big corporations deploying the available logistics technology is Nigeria’s banking brand, Wema Bank. The bank is leveraging the logistics infrastructure of Africa’s biggest ecommerce brand, Jumia for last mile delivery to customers across the country.

According to Francis Uzorji, who works in the Cards, Business and Services unit of the bank, engagement of Jumia logistics for delivery of card requests by customers has improved the turnaround time which is a great experience for the brand and its customers. “What is important to us as a bank is a secure last mile delivery process and improved turnaround times to enable us achieve customers’ promise. So far, working with Jumia logistics has been great. Integration with Jumia provided close to real time end-to-end visibility on the package lifecycle. We’ve also experienced a faster turnaround time on packages handled by Jumia as compared to our previous provider,” he stated.

He further explained that having created a platform that enables easy and speedy card application for customers, it was important for the bank to match it with a delivery mechanism that will match the timely expectations of customers, hence the partnership with Jumia Logistics. “Wema Bank understands the importance of technology and we have continued to be at the forefront of it. We created a seamless process which enables customers to request for cards via our digital banking platform and have these cards delivered to their specified address.

“To ensure optimum service delivery in this customer-centric space which will enable our customers get their cards within the stipulated service level engagement, we decided to partner with Jumia Logistics. Using an improved technology and wide reach across Nigeria, Jumia is facilitating the deliveries of cards via roads and air freight,” Uzorji explained.

In 2020, Jumia opened its logistics service technology to third party businesses in a pilot scheme that saw huge patronage by large, medium small scale enterprises. As contained in the company’s 2020 Q4 report, the pilot saw Jumia ship almost half a million packages on behalf of more than 270 clients including large corporates such as banks, FMCG companies, mobile network operators as well as SMEs from a broad range of industries.

