One Feared Dead as Police Disperse Protesting Shi’ites in Abuja

One person identified as Muhsin Abdallah was feared killed yesterday when the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command dispersed protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria at Maitama, Abuja.

FCT police command was however silent over the incident even as the sect alleged that the deceased was killed by stray bullets fired by the police operatives while many others sustained injuries.

The protesters were demanding the release of their detained leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife when they clashed with policemen from the FCT.

The IMN spokesman, Mr. Ibrahim Musa, alleged that “the police fired on the Shi’ites procession killing Muhsin Abdallah and injuring scores of others”.

However, FCT Police Command said its men dispersed the IMN procession after the protesters went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking police officers, including citizens.

The command spokesperson, Mariam Yusuf, said the operatives “successfully restored calm at Maitama after professionally dispersing a violent protest by some members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria”.

Yusuf in a statement noted that “Unfortunately, the members of the disbanded sect went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens including police officers with stones and other dangerous objects

“In view of the above, the Command wishes to state that it will not condone any form of attack on its personnel, equipment, or other public property. The Command implores residents to remain calm and law-abiding while reaffirming of its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.”

The police presented pictures of injured police officers and a damaged patrol van.

