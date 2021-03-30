Go After Bandits, Kidnappers, Sponsors, Buhari Orders Security Chiefs

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the nation’s security chiefs to identify bandits, kidnappers and their sponsors and take them out.

He also warned them that a situation where bandits and kidnappers were dictating the pace in the fight against insecurity in the country will no longer be tolerated.

National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd), who briefed reporters Tuesday at the end of the President’s meeting with security chiefs, quoted Buhari as saying that a situation where the armed forces were reactionary rather than being proactive will no longer be accepted.

According to him, President Buhari also insisted that all the decisions approved at the National Security Council meeting last month, including a ban on mining activities in Zamfara as well as no-fly zone, remains in force until further notice to curb the rising insecurity in the state.

Details later…

