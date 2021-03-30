Buhari Approves Replacement of Permanent Secretaries for Five States

By Olawale Ajimotokan

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the commencement of the process for the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service, to fill vacancies of retired and those retiring in 2021 from Ekiti, Enugu, Katsina, Lagos and Nasarawa States.

The Head of Service of the Federation Dr Folashade Yemi- Esan said in a circular ref: HCSF/CMO/AOD/012/IX/4 that eligibility to participate in the process was open only for officers in the mainstream Federal Civil Service, who had attained the position of substantive Director on Grade Level 17 on or before January 1, 2019, and who had updated their records on the IPPIS Verification portal and are from the affected states and not retiring from service earlier than December 31, 2022.

Also officers undergoing disciplinary proceedings are excluded from the exercise.

The circular said the permanent secretaries were further requested to forward the list of all eligible Directors on SGL 17 in their ministries, their confidential and personnel files, and 20 copies of their Curriculum Vitae.

Also brief on each of the Directors to be produced in Microsoft word should be submitted in both hard (20) copies and soft copies via email to ohcsfemd@gov.ng and also in a flash drive); with evidence of State of Origin not acquired by marriage in the case of female directors.

The required documents are expected to reach the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, on or before 4.00pm on Friday, 30th April 2021.

The circular said selection process will require written examination, ICT proficiency test, Microsoft word, Excel and Power Point and Interactive session with a broad-based panel of experts and practitioners.

