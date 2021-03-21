Lagos: Taming the Monster of Cultism

Lagos State government, last week, took a major step in the collective effort to contain the growing insecurity in different parts of the country. The signing into law of an anti-cultism legislation, which prescribes a 21-year jail term for anyone, found wanting was a signpost of the state’s organised response to rising insecurity.

“I signed the bill for the Prohibition of Unlawful Societies and Cultism of 2021 into law today. The law sets a 21-year jail term for convicted cultists in the State. The anti-cultism law also stipulates a 15-year jail term for anyone found guilty of abetting cultists.

“This law repeals the Cultism (Prohibition) Law of 2007 (now Cap. C18, Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015) and provides for more stringent punitive measures, and is applicable to the public, as against the restriction of the previous law to students of tertiary institutions, ” Mr. Sanwo-Olu said in a tweet.

However, whenever a government takes crucial steps such as this, the least the people can do is support the initiative and help nurture it to success. The cooperation of the society in ensuring the success of the law is key if the society must be rid of anti-social elements. Kudos to the Governor Sanwo-Olu!

