French Authorities Exempt Benin, Nigerian Players from Quarantines

AFCON 2022 QUALIFIERS

Super Eagles Moses Simon may after all take part in Nigeria’s last two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers if recalled by manager Gernot Rohr. The same applies to many players of Benin Republic who were initially barred.

This is sequel to the French sports ministry on Saturday opening the door for foreign players in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 to join their national teams for World Cup qualifiers outside the European Union, allowing them to forgo quarantine upon their return.

The waiver could also apply to players featuring in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series . “The Ministry of Sports confirms that international players returning from official competitions outside the EU with their national team, whether French or foreign, are exempt from the seven-day waiting period as long as they comply with a strict sanitary and medical protocol (bubble + daily PCR test on their return to their club),” the Sports ministry said.

“They will therefore be able to train and play without the application of a seven-day delay.”

