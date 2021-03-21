ASARI DOKUBO – A CLOWNISH CALL

This is nothing but Amala talk. This one don sit down look say bandits and kidnappers now have all the attention. In fact even Boko Haram is complaining about these bandits. See the way they just take over the space so much that them Asari are looking very old school.

So the man ask himself one simple question, ‘what can I do to get my relevance back’. He just get brainwave, let me announce Virtual Biafra. He just carry Instagram, buy N2,000 data and fire the first virtual shot of separation.

He sit down start to count how many likes and tags or whatever they call it in that land. Mbok when announcing your cabinet, please give me portfolio for virtual Petroleum Minister or Virtual Chief of staff abeg. Na wa. Irrelevant things.

