ARISEPlay Announces its Weekend Recommendation for 19 – 21 March 2021 as Snoop Dogg The Joker’s Wild

This is a TV game show series available now exclusively on the new streaming channel out of the heart of Africa.

This recommendation is in line with our theme for the week “Breaking Boundaries & Challenging Perceptions”. Snoop Dogg challenges perception by taking his favourite 1960’s British TV game show growing up and turned it into a modern, inclusive masterpiece. The show features celebrity guests such as Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa and Michael Strahan to name a few.

Contestants on the show battle it out for a $25,000 prize on a range of questions that separates the streetwise from the book smart. Watch him and his celebrity friends entertain their guests as they compete to win with music, big laughs and dancing. The fun, vibrant show is binge-worthy and sure to keep our audiences highly entertained over the weekend.

Visit ARISEPLAY.com to subscribe and stream Snoop Dogg The Joker’s Wild today.

