Preparations Enter Top Gear for OGIC Easter Fiesta

Indigenous firm, OGIC has announced plans for the forthcoming Easter Fiesta sets to hold in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

According to the organisation, the big-budget event, tagged “OGIC Easter Fiesta 2021”, promises to be the first of its kind in Abeokuta, featuring live musical performances, celebrity appearance, raffle draw and beauty contest, amongst others.

Also lined up for the event which comes up April 9, are: comedy, dance competition, talent hunt and the a course of energetic performance by music star, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and his band.

The event, which will take place at the popular Sokori Green Park, would also feature the maiden edition of Miss OGIC beauty contest.

The Miss OGIC beauty contest, which is a creative addition to the event, will witness the assemblage of young and beautiful girls in an open and transparent contest.

Winner of the OGIC beauty contest will enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai, as well as an official car. The organisers also promised to wow consumers with loads of consolation prizes and grand prize of a brand new car.

It informed that ticket will be available for sale from which winner of the brand new car will be determined.

Top celebrities, movers and shakers of Nigerian high society are expected to light up the event with their attendance.

