Wimbledon 2021 Plans Reduced Capacity

This summer’s Wimbledon championships is likely to go ahead with a reduced capacity crowd, organisers have said.

The Grand Slam is set to start on 28 June, seven days after Covid restrictions are due to end in England.

Tournament chiefs said they would react to changing circumstances which may result in an increase or decrease in numbers allowed in the grounds.

The overall attendance for the 2019 Wimbledon event – the last to be held – was 500,397 over the 13 days.

Organisers did not specify how many tickets will initially be available for the forthcoming competition.

A statement from Wimbledon added: “We want to ensure that we can leave decisions on public capacity as late as we can in order to welcome the maximum number of guests, and manage our ticket distribution accordingly.”

Tickets for this summer’s tournament will be made available online in June, however there will be no reselling within the grounds and therefore the familiar sight of the ‘Wimbledon queue’ will not be visible this year.

“Both the queue and ticket resale remain much-loved and important traditions and we look forward to their return in 2022,” added the statement.

Wimbledon also announced that players and their support teams, and officials, will have to stay in official hotels rather than private housing as a “mandatory requirement” of entry. Invitational (legends) doubles will also be absent from this year’s tournament.

