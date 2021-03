SIFAX Logistics Expands Haulage Capacity, Acquires New Trucks

Eromosele Abiodun

SIFAX Logistics Company Limited is set to increase its capacity through the acquisition of 25 new trucks to boost its operations.

SIFAX Logistics is one of SIFAX Group’s subsidiaries whose business offerings include haulage, clearing and forwarding, groupage and shipping.

In a statement, the General Manager, Haulage, Adewale Adetayo, said there was need to make the investment in order to improve capacity to meet the expectations of clients that are growing by the day.

He said: “Last year, we added 25 trucks to bring the total number in our fleet to 100. Despite this, we still couldn’t meet the increasing demands of our customers.

“The new trucks will help the company cope with these ever-rising orders from customers. The plan is to take delivery of these new trucks before the end of the first half of the year and take the size of our fleet to 125.”

Adetayo, also said the company was working on having its own truck transit park which would help facilitate the e-call up system being championed by the Nigerian Ports Authority.

“We will soon be converting our empty container depot at Ijora to a truck transit park which would help the movement of our trucks in and out of the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports,” he added.

Speaking on the company’s 2021 plan, the Managing Director, SIFAX Logistics Company Limited, Paul Linden, said strategies have been developed to improve service offering, increase revenue and achieve better customer service experience for the year.

These strategies, he added, included aggressive marketing to both local and international customers, “as well as improvement of our customer service offering.”

Commenting on the company’s performance in 2020, Linden said the impressive returns recorded by the company despite the COVID-19 lockdown and its attendant negative impacts on businesses was due to the ingenuity of its workforce and the creativity deployed by the management to cope with the pandemic.

