Rising Nigerian Artist Fizzy Dane Releases New Song “ANTIDOTE”

Afro-Fusion rising star Fizzy Dane has started 2021 with a new single titled ANTIDOTE. Born Festus Olajide Ayomide the young rising star spent the most part of his life doing what he calls “happy music”.

Speaking on this he said, “I like to make sure my music is always sending a message regardless of the sound, I enjoy creating unique sounds with messages that make people happy when they listen to the song. Most artistes these days just want to make people dance, so I don’t feel my type of music will be competing with anybody.”

Fizzy Dane released Antidote on March 14th, 2021 under his current record label “Highly Spiritual Entertainment” and as anticipated it is already enjoying good reception among music lovers worldwide.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

