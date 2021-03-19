Pan-Atlantic University Hosts 40 Firms at Virtual Career Fair

Rebecca Ejifoma

Pan-Atlantic University Ibeju-Lekki has held its first-ever Virtual Career Fair with about 40 highly recognised organisations as participants.

The firms include BrandEye Media, Comic Republic, Gidi Mobile, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Infoware Ltd, International Facilities Services Group, Interswitch Ltd, NASD Plc., RnB Public Relations, Renmoney, Wema Bank Plc.

Others are Multichoice, the Nigerian Bottling Company, Fosad Consulting Ltd, Sankore Investments, U-Connect Human Resources Ltd, Jordan Hill Creative Writing & Reading Workshop, Goge Africa World Wide Ltd and Terawork Communications Ltd.

Held on February 18 this year, the career fair was on the theme, “Leadership and Millennials: Adapting to New Work Realities”.

An accomplished HR Field Specialist and Head of HR, Food Division, at Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc., Omolara Yeku, was the guest speaker.

Over 180 people attended the career fair virtually, and about 95 per cent of the students in attendance got interview slots with representatives of the various companies at the event

