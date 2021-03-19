IATA Travel Pass Records Success

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced the arrival at London’s Heathrow Airport of the first traveler using the IATA Travel Pass app to manage their travel health credentials.

“The successful implementation of IATA Travel Pass in this trial with Singapore Airlines passengers demonstrates that technology can securely, conveniently and efficiently help travelers and governments to manage travel health credentials. The significance of this to re-starting international aviation cannot be overstated,” said IATA’s Director General and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac.

Acting Senior Vice President, Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, JoAnn Tan said, “Digital health credentials will be essential as borders reopen and travel restrictions get progressively lifted worldwide.

“The successful implementation of the IATA Travel Pass reflects Singapore Airlines’ goal of using secure digital solutions to verify health credentials, and support a safe and seamless travel experience for our customers.”

Passengers on Singapore Airlines flights from Singapore to London during the trial could use IATA Travel Pass to create a secure digital version of their passport on their mobile device; input their flight details to learn of travel restrictions and requirements and receive verified test results and a confirmation that they meet all travel requirements

