Foundation Builds Transit Camp for Mobile Police in FCT

By Kingsley Nwezeh

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Mohammed Ajiya Ibrahim (MAI) Foundation has handed over a brand new Transit Camp it built for the 50 Police Mobile Force (PMF) in Kubwa, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking while handing over the camp to the FCT Police Command, Founder of MAI Foundation, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Ajiya, said the project was part of the corporate social responsibility projects of the foundation.

He commended the police for the dilligent discharge of its constitutional role in terms of providing security to citizens amid dwindling resources.

Ajiya also called for a holistic reform of the police pension scheme by the federal government to cater for the welfare of retired personnel while also boosting the morale of serving police officers and men.

In his remarks, the FCT Police Commissioner, Mr Bala Ciroma, expressed appreciation to MAI Foundation and its founder for the generosity and goodwill extended towards the Nigeria Police particularly the FCT Command.

“The generous donation of a standard and well-furnished Transit Camp at 50 PMF to accommodate police personnel by MAI and FUNAB Projects Ltd as a form of CSR is indeed laudable and resonates the common saying that ‘security is our collective responsibility,” he said.

The commissioner later commissioned the project while some of the guests including popular artiste, Dapo Oyebanji aka Dibanj, planted trees around the facility.

