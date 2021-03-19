Delta Declares Efficiency in Vaccine Delivery

Delta has disclosed that it has been effectively distributing the COVID-19 vaccine on a global scale thanks to its extensive global network and international airline partnerships.

The global carrier said it is also using its unique Vaccine Watch Tower to prioritise every shipment booked with the COV special handing code.

“We have been shipping vaccines daily throughout the U.S. with 100 percent reliability, and as the global effort accelerates, we have been able to leverage our international network and Pharma expertise to extend our vaccine distribution into numerous international markets,” the Vice President, Delta Cargo, Rob Walpole said.

“Our unique Vaccine Watch Tower has been critical in providing our customers peace of mind throughout the shipping process, in what is often a complex logistics chain,” he added.

Delta’s broad and nimble global distribution network is enhanced through its close coordination with its airline partners including Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, Virgin Atlantic Cargo, Korean Air Cargo and Aeromexico Cargo – as well as SkyTeam Cargo partners.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

