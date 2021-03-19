Alpha P’s Universal Sounds

Vanessa Obioha

Universal Music Nigeria artist Alpha P is having a productive year so far. He is Apple Music’s Artist of the Month and was a Rookie of the Year nominee in the 2020 Headies.

However, his latest feat is the inclusion of his single ‘Jiggy Pop’, which features TMXO, in ‘Rhythms of Zamunda’, a music compilation inspired by Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’. The compilation was curated by CEO, Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa Sipho Dlamini with the support of Universal Music Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Kenya. The body of work is a Pan-African project that bridges the gap between countries and cultures; tracing a musical roadmap through Western, Eastern, and South African soundscapes and introducing this synergy to listeners worldwide.

Born Princewill Emmanuel, Alpha P started making music at a young age back in his hometown Benin City. While his friends had dreams of studying medicine and science, all Alpha longed for was to get his music out to the world. With determination and passion, Alpha P embarked on his journey to Lagos where he was then signed by Universal Music Nigeria at the young age of 17.

Since signing to Universal Music Nigeria, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and rapper released two projects ‘King of the Wolves’ and ‘Wolves and Mustangs’ in the past year. His main goal is to make music that people truly feel and connect with. He believes that his sound is universal and can reach all corners of the world. He is keen on showing aspiring artists that they do not have to be boxed in a particular genre to succeed, especially in Nigeria where the dominant sound is Afrobeats.

