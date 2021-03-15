Police Arrest One Suspect over Assassination of CP’s Wife

By George Okoh

The Benue State Police Command has disclosed that one person has been arrested over the killing of Mrs. Eunice Aganya, the wife to retired Commissioner for Police, Ebezimako Aganya, who resides in Austin Iwar street, off David Mark Bye-pass in Makurdi, the state capital.

According to a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Office (PPRO), a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sewuese Anene, the police moved in swiftly to investigate and arrest the suspect when an alert was raised that the victim could not be seen by her co-chiefs who had planned to pay a courtesy call on a royal father in Makurdi.

She said police detectives, who received the report, swiftly moved to her house where she resided alone behind her bakery.

It was reported that her car was seen parked in front of her gate and her fence broken into, but her doors were locked. The team noticed blood stains on the window of the deceased and curiously broke into the house where they found the lifeless body lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on her head.

Anene said the state Commissioner of Police, Audu Madaki, has ordered a full scale investigation by detectives of the command Criminal Investigation Department, adding that no stone will be left unturned to apprehend the culprits.

The victim’s corpse, according to the police, has been deposited at a mortuary in Makurdi.

