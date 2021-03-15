AAC Disowns Sowore, Says Party not Part of Protest against INEC

By Udora Orizu

African Alliance Congress (AAC) has disowned it Presidential candidate in the 2019 election Mr Omoyele Sowore over his occupy Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) protest, saying that Sowore is impersonating its National Chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, and as such should be arrested.

Sowore had on Monday led a group to occupy INEC in Abuja, an action that met a stiff opposition by members of AAC led by Dr. Leonard Nzenwa.

The Sowore group is seeking recognition as original owners of the party whereas INEC has already recognised the Nzenwa-led group.

Describing Sowore as an impostor that should be arrested, AAC said that they were not against him protest, but he should not use the party’s platform to do his personal business because he had been expelled from AAC.

Addressing newsmen, Nzenwa claimed that the party first suspended, and went ahead to expel Sowore over various proven allegations of financial recklessness and misappropriation of party funds, abuse of party constitution, high-handedness among others.

He said that his action was unbecoming of a leader, and his suspension and expulsion from the party was validated by Courts of Competent Jurisdiction in the country and the highest decision making body of the party, the National Convention on August 9, 2019.

Nzenwa also stated that the action of the #RevolutionNow protester amounts to threat to national security, disturbance of public peace, furnishing of false information, causing of public nuisance, making of false documents and criminal intimidation.

He said: “Last week, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 we alerted the nation of ongoing mobilization to hide under the name of our great party to wreak havoc on and burn down INEC offices nationwide including extended plot to attack other public infrastructure and cause mayhem across the nation by one Omoyele Stephen Sowore and some misdirected youths and miscreants from today, Monday, March 15, 2021 and onward.

“Over the weekend this mobilization directed at destroying public institutions including INEC offices continued with greater intensity as some genuine members of our great party were approached to partake in the plot with money being offered to them which they turned down.

“Again, the leadership of the party has been inundated with calls from the intelligence community and various security outfits forbidding genuine members of the party to steer clear even as it was confirmed indeed that Omoyele Sowore with his co-travels had perfected plans to carry out the plot today and onward.

“We have intercepted various posters, flyers and other promotional items produced by this expelled member wherein he used our great party as plank to embark on this mission of discrediting the party, blackmailing some prominent Nigerians, and to wreak havoc on and burn down INEC offices nationwide including plot to attack other public infrastructure and cause mayhem across the nation.

“Resort by Omoyele Sowore to plot to Occupy INEC, a criminal action, is not only abhorrent but an insane act of personal vendetta misdirected against the Commission, but also to pitch our great party against INEC and the State aware that he has been disgraced out of the party for his weird and nihilist conduct.

“The African Action Congress, AAC, like every other political party in Nigeria have enjoyed peace, order and cordial working relationship with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and other stakeholders in the electoral process and will not fold its arms and watch an expelled member of the party put the party in harm’s way by relentlessly attacking and blackmailing none members of the party and Nigerians for being disciplined by our great party.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

