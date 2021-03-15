1,000 Homeless as Rainstorm Destroys 200 Houses in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

No fewer than 1,000 persons have been displaced as rainstorm destroyed 200 houses in Erimope Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti state.

The heavy downpour, which started at about 6pm on Friday, wreaked havoc on residential buildings in the town with the displaced now taking refuge in a neighbouring community.

Apart from private homes, the rainstorm accompanied by heavy wind, also destroyed two public primary schools and auditoria belonging to Pentecostal and Catholic Churches in the town.

Properties that were destroyed in those buildings were:Roofing sheets, kitchen utensils, foams, household materials, electrical poles and appliances.

While inspecting the wreckage on Saturday, the Chairman, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Capt. Sunday Adebomi (rtd), described the incident as strange in the history of the community and the entire local government area .

The SEMA boss said: “The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi was particularly happy that no life was lost during the storm, which affected about 200 houses in this town. We learnt over 1,000 residents had been displaced already.

“We are here to assess the level of destruction by the storm which was a mystery. The present administration in Ekiti State under the leadership of Dr. Fayemi would do everything within its capacity to ameliorate the plights of the victims.

“The government commiserates with the victims and I advise our people to as a matter of urgency embark on the planting of trees in their environment. The move would further avoid future occurrence of such an unfortunate incident”.

A community leader, who is also one of the victims, Mr. Oladipo Isaac, lamented that more than 200 buildings were affected by the heavy rainstorm, which had rendered many homeless.

He said: “ As you can see many houses including schools and churches had been blown off. We appeal to the government and public -spirited individuals to come to the aid of our community. This kind of disaster is happening for the first time since I was born 75 years ago in this community”.

Meanwhile, at least 20 hectares of cocoa and Kolanut plantations had been gutted by a midnight inferno in Isan-Ekiti, hometown of Fayemi .

The SEMA boss, who also visited the ravaged farm sites located along Ipere-Ekiti road, described the fire disaster as unfortunate.

