Lagos Police Arrest Ex-convict for Robbery

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Police Command, Saturday, arrested Taiwo Sunmonu, for armed robbery after his release from Kirikiri Correctional Centre last November.

Sunmonu, 23, was rearrested on Saturday March 13 at about 11.30pm having served five year jail term at Kirikiri. The State PPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a media release issued today.

Adejobi said Ijanikin Division responded to a distress call about the suspect and his gang robbing unsuspecting Lagosians at Ajayi Street, Oto Awori, and Ijanikin areas of the state.

While Sunmonu was nabbed by the operatives, other members of the gang were said to have escaped. “The suspect has confessed to the crime and other crimes he was involved in,” says PPRO.

One locally-made pistol and live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

Meanwhile, a brave victim of armed robbery attack, George Bankole, wrestled some armed robbers that attacked him in Ikorodu area March 12 this year at about 8pm.

The police spokesman added: “Bankole recovered a locally-made pistol with live cartridges from them.”

According to Adejobi, the armed men dispossessed Bankole of his mobile phones and bags before they eventually escaped.

“He summoned the courage to proceed to Ikorodu Division, Igbogbo to report the incident and hand over the arm for further investigation,” he added.

Reacting to the cases, the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigation and prosecution.

Odumosu also maintained his commitment to consistently decimate the activities of criminals and hoodlums in the state.

