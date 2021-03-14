El-Rufai Knows His Onions!

The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai might be controversial by nature, he sure knows his onions regardless. And in spite of whatever misgivings people might have about him, some of which are sometimes justified, he definitely understands the issues and is able to sell them with confidence.

Since the north started to experience increasing insecurity in many of her states, El-Rufai had maintained position without batting an eyelid. Other governors from the region could see the sense in negotiating with criminals even when the consequences are more, such a solution, however, has no place in El-rufai’s leadership manual and he simply has it right.

Despite the fact that some 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, were recently kidnapped, he has yet to buckle under the pressure to rescue the victims, such that would force him to a table with the criminals. The first thing he did was to dismiss the possibility of a ransom. He won’t sustain the lifeline of criminals.

It is no doubt a tough stance especially, when the lives of some young lads are involved, truth is that the ability to make hard choices is the hallmark of any leader, put differently whoever is involved. Unlike some of his colleagues who had surrendered to non-state actors and had been calling on God for his intervention, El-Rufai would rather take his chances. Kudos!

