Buhari Felicitates with Ex-PFN President, Omobude, at 75

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, on his 75th birthday.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined family and friends to celebrate with the servant of God, who has spent more than 40 years preaching and teaching the gospel, and meeting the needs of others.

He congratulated Dr. Omobude, the General Superintendent of Gospel Light International Ministries (New Covenant Gospel Church), for his service to the country and humanity, leaving all other pursuits to accept the call of God, and living out the promise of love by working tirelessly to improve the lives of others.

President Buhari noted the investments of the visionary leader and his ministry in the educational sector, with marked difference in encouraging many to study science and technology related courses, inspired by Omobude’s belief that more creativity and innovation in the sector will drive national development.

He, therefore, prayed for more blessings of longer life, good health and strength for the former President of PFN.

