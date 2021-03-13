Politicians Working to Turn Nigeria to Failed State, Says PFN President

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has raised the alarm that politicians in the country were working to turn Nigeria to a failed state, through their actions, noting that political offices should be avenues to serve the people.

Oke who was recently elected PFN President gave the warning while addressing a press conference held at the permanent site of the Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan.

He appealed to politicians across all the political parties to use their positions to move the country forward and see the forthcoming 2023 general elections as a call to duty, noting that jostling for elective positions was nothing but a call to duty to rescue Nigeria from downfall.

The cleric stated further that the political leaders had failed Nigerians with the myriad of challenges such as banditry, kidnapping, unemployment and insecurity that the country was battling with, maintaining that if not for God’s intervention, Nigeria would have been a failed state before the 2015 elections.

Oke, however, advised that politicians should strive to ensure that the 2015 prediction of the United States of America (USA) that the country will break did not come to pass, stating that history will not be kind to them if this should happen.

According to him, “So at this time, we should see elections coming up in 2023 as a call to duty. It is a call to duty to rescue Nigeria from downfall to prevent Nigeria from becoming a failed state.

“USA predicted that Nigeria will break up in 2015, but it did not happen because God is merciful. So, except that God intervene, Nigeria may become a failed state. If not for God, Nigeria would have become a failed state.”

Oke while speaking further said PFN is not a political party and do not have interest to become one, noting that one of his cardinal points was to ensure harmony between people of the North and South and pray for Nigeria.

“We are praying to God to ensure that we have free and fair election. PFN is primarily a spiritual house that is concerned to pray and fast and teaching our people to be godly citizens. We are not a political party and we do not plan to be one.

“Part of my seven point agenda in PFN is to mobilise PFN in all the 774 local government areas and 36 states for kingdom advancement and nation building. We want to promote north/south partnership when man from Cross Rivers State will see a man from Kano as his brother”, he said.

