Ogba Congratulates Pinnick over Victory

The former Delta State Commissioner for Sports, Solomon Ogba has sent out a congratulatory message to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who on Friday was elected into the FIFA Council – the highest decision-making organ in world football.

Ogba described Pinnick’s victory as a very special one for all Nigerians; especially Deltans who have watched the meteoric rise of the astute sports administrator over the years.

The former President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria said he is confident Pinnick will perform creditably well in his new office having done so in the past years in similar capacities.

“This is indeed a great day for Nigerian sports and I am very happy to see our country being projected in shining light in world football circles,” Ogba said yesterday, following the conclusion of the 43rd Ordinary General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.

“I congratulate my brother, Pinnick and everyone that supported this great course,” he added.

