Colgate Restates Commitment to Oral Health

Toothpaste brand, Colgate, has reaffirmed its commitment to ending oral diseases through continuous and regular dental screening across the country.

The company stated this during a free dental screening exercise organised recently at Dosumu, Oke Arin market, Lagos.

The activity saw traders, customers and passersby have their teeth examined by professionals, after which they were offered advice on how to best take care of their teeth.

Colgate officially launched its Dental Checkup programme in 2020 with the objective of bringing free oral health checkup closer to the public and well handled by professional certified dentist.

The exercise also aimed to drive awareness towards curbing the spread of tooth cavities in the country.

Speaking, Chief Executive Officer of Colgate Palmolive Tolaram, Mr. Girish Sharma, expressed delight at how people turned up to take advantage of the opportunity, taking cognisance of COVID-19 protocols.

“Our target is to reach out to a minimum of 2 million people by end of 2021. As a brand, it is in our efforts to improve the oral health of Nigerians as we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to Bright Smiles,” he stated.

He further educated about toothache and tooth holes which, he said, are mostly caused by cavities.

Quoting research, Sharma pointed out that a larger population of Nigerians are contending with toothache and tooth holes, adding that the dental checkup initiative was put together to arrest dental challenges.

Public Relations Manager of Tolaram Group, Mrs. Omotayo Abiodun explained further that the initiative is concentrated at bringing basic oral healthcare orientation, consultation, and solution closer to consumers in the most convenient manner and at no cost.

“After consultation everyone is entitled to receive a sample of Colgate Maximum Cavity Protection Toothpaste made from carefully selected active ingredients to protect the teeth from cavity while ensuring general oral health. Colgate toothpaste contains natural mint, which gives users fresh breath.

“Currently, there are 18 checkup camps present in nine locations across eight cities pan Nigeria: Abuja, Ibadan, Owerri, Onitsha, Port Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna and two locations in Lagos.”

She hinted further that the checkup is open to members of the public, six days a week from Monday to Saturday, across all locations.

