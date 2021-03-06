Verdant Zeal Wins 1st AAAN President Cup FIFA Tournament

Top advertising agency, Verdant Zeal, has won the maiden edition of the Association of Advertising Agencies Nigeria (AAAN) President Cup FIFA Tournament.

The tournament, which held from February 16 to February 26 took place at the AAAN Secretariat and was streamed live on the association’s social media platforms.

Chairman of the Events Planning Committee, Mr. Doyin Adewumi, said the tournament featured 15 agencies, with Verdant Zeal’s VD Team defeating Tequila 5-2 to become the first ever winners and win the grand prize of N200,000.

At the ceremony held to present the trophy, AAAN President, Mr. Steve Babaeko, explained that the purpose of the tournament was to bring young practitioners together through a healthy competition as well as foster a healthy rivalry and relationship among them.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

