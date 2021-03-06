Snub Celtic Advances, Onuachu Told

Denmark international center back Erik Sviatchenko is urging Racing Genk striker Paul Onuachu to snub Scottish Premiership giants Glasgow Celtic if they make a move for his services in the summer transfer window.

Sviatchenko was teammates with Onuachu for several seasons, with both playing together at FC Midtjylland, before the Nigeria national teamer moved to Belgium in the summer of 2019.

The FC Ebedei product has seen his stock rise in 2020-2021, scoring an impressive 25 goals in all competitions – his best-ever goal tally in a single campaign.

For someone with those numbers of goals, Onuachu is expected to move to a more glamorous league in the summer transfer window.

Asked about the possibility of Onuachu joining Celtic, Sviatchenko told Celt Are Here: “I really don’t think Paul would move to Celtic at this point in his career.

“His next step is likely the Premier League or a Bundesliga club”.

Onuachu has a contract with Racing Genk until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

