Obi Felicitates with Obasanjo on 84th Birthday

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has felicitated with Nigeria’s former president and an elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as he marks his 84th birthday.

In his birthday message, Obi described Obasanjo as one whose commitment to Nigeria’s development remains commendable and outstanding. Obi said that Obasanjo had contributed greatly to the development of the country in particular and the African continent at large.

“Dear Baba, on behalf of my family, I join Nigerians from all walks of life to celebrate you today. Your courageous leadership style and democratic footprints in our nation, and indeed other African countries, is worth celebrating,” Obi said.

He prayed God to continue to bless Obasanjo with the health of mind and body.

“As you mark your 84th birthday today, may you continually enjoy abundant health of mind and body,” Obi concluded.

