Five Continents Opens Lounge in Ibadan

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

In an effort to grease the wheel of business in Oyo State, Five Continents has unveiled a new lounge in Ibadan, the state capital.

The move is further expected to bring out some hidden treasures in the state that would attract tourists, travellers and business visitors. The venture, located in Golden Tulip, Ibadan parades an entertainment centre with a mix of luxurious bars, grills and restaurants. Commenting, one of the customers, who got a sneak early peek at Vibe, Femi Tunji, said, “Vibe is simply beautiful, the environment is lovely, it truly is the most exclusive lounge in Ibadan.”

The company also expressed its commitment to adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions in its activities, reiterating safety as its utmost priority.

