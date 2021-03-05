WHAT TO SAY?

Yet another childhood favorite has gone to the dark side or at least to the banned list with six books by Dr. Seuss now no longer being published.

They have gone because they were seen as racist with inappropriate presentations. It is obvious that many old books may contain content that is now no longer acceptable but is the answer to remove it or basically hide it away when it might be better to identify the issue, explain why it is wrong and how to resolve these matters?

It’s not book burning but it’s still concerning to see books become unavailable. There is some wisdom in Dr Seuss’s own words “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” or “Think and wonder, wonder and think.” and finally “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

