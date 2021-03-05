Mohammed will Soon Join APC, Says Zulum

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has declared that his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed, will soon join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Zulum stated this yesterday when he led the North-East Governors to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction and upgrading of the Bauchi State Government House.

The Borno State governor, who is the Chairman of the North East Governors’ Forum, did not give further details on his statement about Mohammed joining the APC.

“I want to express my appreciation to my colleague, the Governor of Bauchi State, and my other colleagues for giving me the support to take the North-East Governors’ Forum to a greater height and indeed to the next level.

“The only quarrel that I am having with my colleague, the Governor of Bauchi State is his refusal to come into the APC.

“But insh Allah, very soon, he will join us. He’ll join the Progressives. I am here to support him.”

