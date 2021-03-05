Imo, Ogun Lawmakers Remove Majority Leader, Deputy Speaker

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

The Ogun and Imo states’ houses of assembly yesterday removed their Majority Leader and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

In Owerri, the Imo State capital, the lawmakers sacked their Majority Leader, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu.

Ogbuagu, who represents Ikeduru State Constituency, had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shortly after former Governor Emeka Ihedioha was removed in January 2020 by the Supreme Court, in order to emerge a principal officer of the house.

However, at yesterday’s plenary which was held under tight security, Ogbuagu was removed by a majority vote.

The speaker, Hon. Paul Emezim, who was presiding over the plenary announced that Ogbuagu, who had been having cold war with Deputy Speaker, Hon. Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, had been removed.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Mr. Oluwatimilehin Kadiri, was also yesterday sacked amid controversies.

His sack followed the submission of a report of the ad-hoc committee constituted by the House, which found him guilty of “acts of gross misconduct”.

But an embattled Kadiri also yesterday fired back, describing his removal as unconstitutional and illegal, hinting of the possibility of a legal action, after discussing with his lawyer.

The ad-hoc committee that found Kadiri guilty was chaired by the Majority Leader, Mr. Yusuf Sheriff.

A member representing Ijebu-North East, Mr. Abayomi Fasuwa, moved the motion for the report’s adoption, and was seconded by his Ijebu-Ode counterpart, Mr. Kemi Oduwole, and supported by 19 other lawmakers at the plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Olakunle Oluomo, at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to the chairman, “the committee gave all the parties involved ample opportunities to make their presentations with relevant evidences including, documents, phone recordings, CD Rom and printed photographs to establish their facts”.

Clarifying the voting pattern, Speaker Oluomo explained that the Assembly’s Standing Order specified that voice vote shall not be used in determining the removal of principal officer, thus the submission of the endorsement by 19 signatories (lawmakers) who demanded his removal from office, which was equally read before the lawmakers by the Clerk, Mr. Adeyemo.

Reacting to his removal Kadiri said, “The development, to say the least, was grossly unconstitutional and illegal.

“However, I have initiated consultation with my lawyers to fashion out the best possible way to address this infraction”.

