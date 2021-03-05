Elizabeth Nganna Creates Record as First Miss Olamma Africa

Rebecca Ejifoma

Radiantly beautiful, and eloquent are the features that best describe Elizabeth Nganna, the undisputable winner of Miss Olamma Africa Beauty Pageant.

The Abia state-born fashion designer made a new name for herself at the maiden edition of the pageantry which held in Enugu on Saturday, February 13, this year.

In a very keen contest massively applauded for its transparent processes, Nganna who hails from Isuikwuato LGA, Abia State, defeated 1,228 contestants from seven African countries and six Southeast states to seize the day.

This new title has enviably earned her N1.5m and a Honda Civic car, which was presented to her by the CEO of Miss Olamma Africa Pageant, Ogbuefi Ezima.

For Nganna it was a time to express gratitude to God as well as the organisers for the platform to display her skills. “I feel so excited; I didn’t even see it coming but God did it. I return all glory to God.”

She recalled how just from an online registration to a physical crowning “I saw myself as a winner. I said to myself ‘I am going to win this because I am Olamma Igbo.”

However, the Abuja-based fashion designer’s morale was dampened when she got to the camp and saw other girls. Intimidating she thought. “This is really competitive. But I came with the spirit of a winner; I was determined.”

The Ebonyi State University of Port Harcourt graduate has a record of wearing the crown. She won the Most Beautiful Girl in Biochemistry, during her service year.

For Miss Nganna who is skilled in designing wears like native, English and casuals, her first project will be to empower young Igbo girls, starting from my community.

They will be equipped with skill acquisition specifically in fashion designing. “I want to empower about two hundred girls in my community. I want to give them hope that if I can make it as a fashion designer and a model, they too can make it.”

As a vibrant Igbo lady, Nganna is of the opinion that once you find your passion in life, then things will become less cumbersome.

Now for her pet project, Miss Nganna will empower 1,000 ladies from all over the Southeastern states with the skills to make marketable fashion and also present them with machines.

Through this project, she enthused, she can equip and harness budding talents in the fashion world. This she hopes to achieve within the next seven months. “I will welcome partners who will work with me to achieve this laudable and daring project,” Nganna added.

At the pageantry, there were crème de la crème of the society present. They included Enugu State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ugonna Ibe, representing the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Group Executive Chairman/CEO of Chicason Group, Chief Alexander Okafor.

Others are: Group Chairman, Chinmark Group, Dr Marksman Ijiomah; celebrity Pastor Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere (Odumeje); John Okafor (Mr. Ibu); Rita Edochie; Prince Nwafor; J. Martins; Slowdog; and Otigba among others.

In the words of the organisers, Olamma Africa Pathfinders Award will be an annual and a stand-alone event that will continue to celebrate Igbo sons and daughters who are promoting the culture, business, lifestyle and the Igbo ecosystem across the world. It is the first of its kind.

While Mirabel Anosike was the first runner up, Okpalaonwuka Onyinye emerged the second runner up, both from Anambra State

According to the management, registration for Season 2 will commence in March 2021. Each state will host its independent pageant from where five winners will emerge to represent their respective states in The Contest of Champions.

The Contest of Champions will enjoy three months of advertising on CNN and other global media platforms. This will promote the host state and position international audience to come to Nigeria to experience the rich culture of Ndi Igbo.

