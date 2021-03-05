Air Peace Resumes Accra Flights March 15

Chinedu Eze

Air Peace has announced the resumption of daily flight operations into Accra from its Lagos hub from March 15, 2021. The airline has also expressed its readiness to kick off scheduled flights into Ilorin from Abuja and Lagos.

Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who disclosed this in a statement said the Lagos-Accra flight would depart daily at 07:00hrs, while Accra-Lagos flight will depart at 07:40hrs.

According to him, the resumption of Accra flights was a response to popular demand as the flying public have been anticipating it.

“You would recall that we suspended our Accra flights consequent upon the pandemic lockdown last year. But we have some exciting news for our esteemed customers as we are resuming flight operations into the Ghanaian city pretty soon. The flying public have been expectant of this,” he said.

Olisa, who added that the airline was already finalising plans to commence Ilorin flights soon, reiterated Air Peace’s commitment to providing peaceful connectivity across domestic, regional and international destinations and satisfying the air travel needs of Nigerians.

Air Peace is an indigenous airline servicing 16 domestic routes, five regional routes and two international destinations, including Johannesburg, and has a varied fleet of 26 aircraft comprising the ultra-modern Embraer 195-E2 jet, Boeing 777, Embraer 145, Boeing 737 and Dornier 328 jet.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

