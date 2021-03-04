Sanwo-Olu Vows to Expose Cabal Behind Apapa Gridlock

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has vowed to expose the cabal behind the Apapa gridlock if they don’t desist from sabotaging government’s effort at ensuring free flow of traffic in the axis.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration is committed to ridding the Apapa axis of gridlocks and achieving a greater Lagos.

The governor spoke yesterday when he unveiled the reconfigured Abraham Adesanya, Second and First Roundabouts on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

He read the riot act to people bent on causing traffic on Apapa road, adding that the electronic -call up system of trucks introduced by the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), last weekend, has reduced traffic drastically at the Apapa port.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The current situation in Apapa is what we promised our peoples; we promised to do everything possible to solve the gridlock problem of Apapa.

“You can say it took us a year, but we did many things behind the scene. There was a federal government Taskforce which we displaced and then collaborated with stakeholders around that corridor. What you have seen is a lasting solution to Apapa gridlock.

“What we are doing now is taking away unscrupulous persons benefiting from the gridlock. Whatever they are earning; whatever they taking;, whatever they are gaining , we are taking it away from them. We know they will fight back, but I am saying it clearly that we are ready for them.

“We will fight anyone who tries to return us to the past experience in Apapa; we will name and shame them, and bring them to the public court to show our seriousness.

“We will no longer condone the recklessness and impunity that our people have experienced before now.”

The governor said the reconfigured projects would ensure a permanent solution to the perenial flooding of the axis.

Speaking on the new project at Lekki – Epe Expressway, the governor said that with the gesture, the state government had been able to find permanent solution to the perenial flooding in the axis.

He added that Ogombo road was being fixed and widened, while Eleko Road would also be rehabilitated.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that his administration is fixing and widening the Ogombo road as well as planning to rehabilitate Eleko road.

Commissioner For Transportation Fredric Oladeinde said with the project was basically to expand the junction from three to five lanes, to allow more people access to the road and prevent gridlocks.

