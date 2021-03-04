Police Nab Suspects Who Abducted Imo Lawyer

The operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command have arrested three out of a group of eight suspected kidnappers, who abducted an Owerri-based legal practitioner, Mr. Chima Eze.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Owerri, the state capital, the police spokesperson, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the súspects, Chimebere Nwangborogwu, 25; Peter Aluo, 28; and Ikechukwu Nwokejiezi, 41, were arrested after the operatives of the Anti- Kidnapping Unit uncovered their camp at Mbieri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police spokesperson, the syndicate had on February 28 kidnapped the lawyer at his house at 2, St Silas Anglican Church Road, MCC Road, Owerri North LGA of the state.

Ikeokwu said that the súspects established communication with the wife of the victim and demanded N15million ransom.

But through a painstaking investigation, the group was arrested at their den in Mbieri and with the victim rescued unhurt.

Ikeokwu also said that the syndicate also abducted one Chimankpa Nwosu of Amauzari in the Isiala Mbano LGA of the state on February 27 and demanded N50million as ransom.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the police recorded multiple cases of Kidnappings, especially the kidnap of Chima Eze of Number 2, St Silas Anglican Church Road, MCC Road, Owerri North LGA of Imo State on February 27 and Chimankpa Nwosu of Amauzari in Isiala Mbano LGA for which the Kidnappers demanded N50million and N15million, respectively.

“On February 2, at Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State, as a result of painstaking and diligent investigation, operatives of the command swung into

action and arrested these

suspects.

“At the point of their arrest, one cut-to-size double barrel gun, one locally-made pistol, seven live cartridges, and a long rope used in tying their victims were recovered from them as exhibits.”

The lawyer who spoke to journalists at the command headquarters said that he was double-crossed, blindfolded, and taken into the suspects’ hideout.

The kidnap victim said that his abductors threatened to shoot him if his wife and friends didn’t bring the N15million they demanded as ransom.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

