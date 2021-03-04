‘Ijesa Grand Marathon Will Be a Festival of Sports and Music’

Organisers of the maiden Ijesa Grand Marathon, a 10km road race in Ilesa have said that the event will be a festival of sports and music.

The race is scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Ilesa.

Sponsor and Chief Organiser of the event, Tijani Remilekun Usman, said yesterday that arrangements are in place to make the race one of the best organised in the South-west region in particular and Nigeria in general.

“We want to use the race to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of Ijeshas and re-awaken that spirit in a new digital economy. We also want to use the race to showcase the beautiful road networks in Ilesa, the capital of Ijesaland as well as the culture and tradition of our people,” he said and revealed that a road race expert, Chief Tony Osheku has been engaged for the technical organisation of the one-day event.

“We have, through Chief Osheku drawn up a checklist of what is to be done and so far, we are following every item including the timelines set for them to the letter.”

“General” as Usman is fondly called in Ilesa because of his philanthropy also revealed the event of April 3rd will not be limited to the thousands of Ijeshas and other national athletes who have registered to run on the day but also to others in their thousands who are mostly youths.

“Yes we have made the event to be a festival of sort, festival of sports and music as we have engaged popular Fuji musician, Taiye Currency and hip-hop star, 9ice to perform after the race.

“Remember the race will be run during the Easter period and we want all Ijesas and our visitors to have fun with us and witness first hand how hospitable Ijesa people are,” he said.

”The race will begin at the Ilesa stadium in Irojo and terminate in front of the new, ultra modern Palace of our highly esteemed Royal Highness, His Majesty Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland. The race has the backing of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria,” he concluded.

