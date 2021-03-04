HiKari AV to Supply Samsung Display Solutions

Indigenous Audio-Visual Systems Integrator and authorised Samsung Electronics solutions partner, Hikari AV Limited is set to deploy 80 Samsung Smart TVs and Samsung Flip 2.0 at Art Hotel. The solution is aimed at improving customers’ lodging and meeting experience. Upon full deployment, Art Hotel will boast of ideal home-away-from-home environment and best in class meeting rooms where innovative technology meets cutting edge design.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Hikari AV, Mr. Anuoluwapo Rotimi Agboola, guests expect in-room technology that is at par with, or better than the experience they have at home. It is crucial that hotels upgrade their in-room infrastructure to meet this growing expectation, so they do not lag behind the competition.

“Smart TV is more than just an entertainment device, Smart TV technology transforms the entire purpose of a television set, unlocking richer features and productivity benefits for the hotel as well as its guests. We are delighted to be providing this bespoke technology solutions that would uplift the customer experience at Art Hotel,” Agboola said.

Hikari AV will also be deploying Samsung Flip 2.0, a powerful intuitive flip chart designed for collaboration, allowing teams work smarter. The device comes with the Pen mode feature giving users that smooth pen to paper like writing experience. With a simple finger or palm, users can easily wipe out the screen. The device also features the Multi-User Functionality of up to four users at the same time. With the Securing Content feature, the Samsung Flip 2.0 allow users to safeguard confidential meeting information with a password.

“The Samsung Flip 2.0 comes packed with exciting features that allow consumers draw, write & inspire new ideas with a smooth and familiar passive pen, create masterpieces on Brush Mode, write on any background on any background source and flexible image editing with selection tool and merge to roll, just to mention a few of the many benefits. With this device, the Art Hotel is definitely the best place to hold meetings,” Agboola added.

Managing Director, Dreamspaces, and Promoters of The Art Hotel, Mr. Tunji Abdul, said: “We are pleased to be working with Hikari AV, providers of end-to-end display solutions. Treating our guests to the best customer experience is our utmost priority and we will continue to ensure that our customers are exposed to the best home-away-from-home experience. With the introduction of the Smart TVs to the installation of the Samsung Flip 2.0, referred to as the perfect collaboration solution, our customers are sure to have a delightful customer experience and more productive meeting sessions.”

HIKARI AV is an indigenous Systems Integrator focused on Audio Visual. Meaning light, Hikari represents top OEMs in the world and a foremost Samsung Solutions Partner, providing end-to-end display solutions for businesses and organisations.

