Firm to Organise Industry Summit

Organisers of The Industry Evening Summit, a platform to discuss the marketing communications industry in Nigeria, have concluded plan to host the second edition of the event.

The event, which is scheduled to hold in Lagos on April 2, 2021, has as its theme: “Addressing the Balance Question in the Management of Corporate Social Investment Portfolio During Crisis.”

To present paper on the theme is the managing director of Frutta Juice & Service Limited, Dr. Onyekachi Onubogu.

According to a statement, Onubogu is an accomplished Senior Business Leader/ Executive Board Member with over 20 year track record of commercial and marketing success in multi-national companies across Africa.

“Lined up to do justice to this thought provoking topic are the vice president, Association of Sustainability Professionals of Nigeria, (ASPN), Mrs. Ini Abimbola, manager director of TruCSR/founder SERAS Africa, Mr. Ken Egbas, director, corporate affairs & sustainability development, Unilever Ghana & Nigeria, Mrs. Oluwasoromidayo George and regional executive head, marketing & corporate communication, Standard Bank Group, Mrs. Nkiru Olumide-Ojo.

“Other panellists include executive head, corporate communication, Multichoice Nigeria, Ms. Caroline Oghuma, manager, communication & corporate affairs, Nestle Nigeria, Mrs. Victoria Uwadoka, managing director/CIO, G2M Creatives, Mr. Uduak J. Peters, chief brand & marketing officer, Union Bank Plc, Mrs. Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Head, Events & Sponsorship, Access Bank Plc, Mrs. Ogechi Kasie-Nwachukwu and group head, strategic brand management & communication, Polaris Bank, Mr. Nduneche Ezurike.

“The chairman for the event is the Lagos State Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Hon. Gbenga Omotoso while the moderator of the session is the PR Lead, 9mobile, Ms. Chineze Amanfo,” the statement added.

